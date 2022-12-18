Snow settling down on Saanich Peninsula with more in the forecast for Greater Victoria

A thin layer of snow has settled down on Sidney, including these buildings in the downtown core. (Wolf Depner/News)

A thin layer of snow is accumulating across parts of the Saanich Peninsula Sunday (Dec. 18) with more snow in the forecast for Greater Victoria.

Environment Canada is predicting periods of snow ending near midnight as per a forecast issued at 11 a.m. As of 2 p.m. Victoria International Airport was reporting light snow with temperatures below freezing at – 2.1 C. With winds blowing northeast, the windchill makes it feels like – 8 C. Not far from the Victoria International Airport, a thin of layer of granular snow has laid itself upon Sidney and North Saanich.

Elsewhere in the region, light snow is falling in downtown Victoria without sticking — at least so far. Environment Canada predicts temperatures will fall to – 3 C by this afternoon and -6 C this wind chill reaching – 8 C.

BC Transit has not yet issued any alerts about service disruptions on Sunday, but has already advised customers about potential impacts to transit because of forecasts of snow.

⚠️🌨️ #YYJ #RiderAlert – We are advising customers of potential impacts to transit due to the forecast of snow this weekend and into early next week starting Saturday, December 17. For alerts and updates, visit our website https://t.co/S9EahIqMt0. Thanks for your cooperation! — BC Transit – Victoria (@victoriatransit) December 16, 2022

Major BC Ferries routes respectively connecting Greater Victoria and mid-Vancouver Island with the Lower Mainland also appear to running without any interruptions as of mid-Tuesday afternoon.

