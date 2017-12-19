Snow wreaks havoc in the West Shore

West Shore RCMP encouraging people to stay home

Snowfall wreaked havoc in many areas of the West Shore Tuesday.

Thousands are still without power as BC Hydro crews are working to restore power.

“All available resources are out working to restore power as quickly as possible but difficult conditions and extensive damage mean that some customers may experience longer outage durations,” said a statement on their website.

RELATED: Thousands without power on Vancouver Island

All schools within the Sooke Schol District have also been closed.

Traffic is slow going in many areas as well. Bear Mountain Parkway is closed until further notice as a tree has fallen on the road and cars are getting stuck on the way up. West Shore RCMP is on scene.

Wires are down across Wishart Road at Carindale Road in Colwood, as well as on Hoylake Road by Millstream Elementary in Langford.

Police are warning drivers to leave plenty of space between vehicles or to stay at home if possible.

Sooke Road has reopened but expect delays if you have to travel on that roadway.

There’s a mix of snow and rain falling on most of the West Shore this afternoon.

With colder temperatures in the forecast for this evening and overnight, this slush could turn to ice.

According to Environment Canada, this precipitation will ease tonight with a break in the weather expected Wednesday. Most of this snow is expected to melt Wednesday.

However, Envrionment Canada is calling for temperatures to drop to freezing tonight with a low of zero. As of noon, it was one degree at the Victoria International Airport. Wednesday could see a high of five with a low of three below overnight.

More to come.

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

