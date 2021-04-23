Snowbirds returning to Vancouver Island in May

The Snowbirds are returning to train in Comox in May. File photo

The Snowbirds are coming back to Vancouver Island.

The Canadian Forces flight team will be again conducting its annual spring training at 19 Wing Comox from May 4 to 26.

During this period, the public can expect to see jet aircraft in the vicinity and are advised that there may be associated jet noise. These training flights are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times and are subject to weather and operational requirements.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, members of the public are asked to follow the public health measures and not come to 19 Wing Comox to watch the team practise. This also includes any other traditional viewing areas around the base including Air Force Beach and Heritage Air Park.

While in the Comox Valley, the Snowbirds will be following provincial and federal health measures including wearing masks, frequent hand-washing, social distancing and will limit their movements in the community as much as possible. Members of 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, like many Canadian Armed Forces members across Canada, have been receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in recent days and weeks.

If members of the community would like to show their support for the team, they are encouraged to share photos and videos of themselves in Snowbird red and tag the CF Snowbirds social media accounts in pictures and videos (@cfsnowbirds) on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. They can also decorate their property with red for the pilots to see from the air.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the team will not be hosting their annual autograph session at the Comox Air Force Museum. The public is encouraged to watch the Snowbirds social media accounts for virtual opportunities to connect with the team.

