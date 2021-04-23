The Snowbirds are returning to train in Comox in May. File photo

The Snowbirds are returning to train in Comox in May. File photo

Snowbirds returning to Vancouver Island in May

Flight team is following COVID-19 protocols for spring training in Comox

The Snowbirds are coming back to Vancouver Island.

The Canadian Forces flight team will be again conducting its annual spring training at 19 Wing Comox from May 4 to 26.

During this period, the public can expect to see jet aircraft in the vicinity and are advised that there may be associated jet noise. These training flights are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times and are subject to weather and operational requirements.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, members of the public are asked to follow the public health measures and not come to 19 Wing Comox to watch the team practise. This also includes any other traditional viewing areas around the base including Air Force Beach and Heritage Air Park.

While in the Comox Valley, the Snowbirds will be following provincial and federal health measures including wearing masks, frequent hand-washing, social distancing and will limit their movements in the community as much as possible. Members of 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, like many Canadian Armed Forces members across Canada, have been receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in recent days and weeks.

If members of the community would like to show their support for the team, they are encouraged to share photos and videos of themselves in Snowbird red and tag the CF Snowbirds social media accounts in pictures and videos (@cfsnowbirds) on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. They can also decorate their property with red for the pilots to see from the air.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the team will not be hosting their annual autograph session at the Comox Air Force Museum. The public is encouraged to watch the Snowbirds social media accounts for virtual opportunities to connect with the team.

Military

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Shore RCMP seek suspect after Langford store hit with bear spray
Next story
UPDATED: Pedestrian hit in Victoria suffers potentially life-threatening injuries

Just Posted

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

Nic Hume and his fellow paramedic stopped to rescue the victim of an Oak Bay hit-and-run – a duck – at the end of their shift Thursday morning. (Nic Hume/Facebook)
Paramedics rescue unusual patient after Oak Bay hit-and-run

A female duck was rescued while a male one was deceased on scene

(Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATED: Pedestrian hit in Victoria suffers potentially life-threatening injuries

Area closed to traffic, drivers asked to find another route

Craigdarroch Care Home has put in place enhanced control measures after Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak. (Google Earth)
Island Health declares outbreak at second Victoria long-term care home

Most residents vaccinated, which should limit spread, severity of illness

Tina Starkey with her seven-month-old puppy Sugar on the E&N Trail in Esquimalt. Starkey now carries a small personal alarm device, her thumb on the button. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Encounters leave Vic West woman concerned for her safety

The 50-year-old wants self defence training, says she’s not alone

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

The Snowbirds are returning to train in Comox in May. File photo
Snowbirds returning to Vancouver Island in May

Flight team is following COVID-19 protocols for spring training in Comox

Still from a video posted on social media of a man lighting fireworks next to a homeless person’s encampment in the parking lot at St. Mary’s on Mary Street in Chilliwack. The video was posted on April 21, 2021 but it’s unclear if the incident happened that day. (Facebook)
VIDEO: Man sets off fireworks next to homeless person’s cart in Fraser Valley

No police reports made into incident shared on social media

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border

Elk Valley RCMP are searching for a man that pulled over an Alberta resident

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, received their first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Friday, April 23. (Twitter/JustinTrudeau)
Justin Trudeau gets his first AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

The prime minister and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, were vaccinated at an Ottawa pharmacy Friday

Nancy Bright presents an envelope to Grayson Magee containing $50 in appreciation for helping her after a fall in Askew Creek in Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Vancouver Island senior rewards student saviour

Cash reward provided for assistance beyond the call of duty in a Chemainus park

As of Friday (April 23), B.C. residents will not be able to book accommodations or a camping site outside of their local health region. (Pixabay)
Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry

People will not be able to book a campsite outside of their health region – although Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health are being treated as one zone

Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
Six ferry routes will deny non-essential trips to support B.C.’s new travel restrictions

Travel discouraged even on routes that fall within regional zones

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine she has provided to customers April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
AstraZeneca vaccine can be given to adults 30 and older, NACI recommends

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization provided the update in a briefing Friday

Most Read