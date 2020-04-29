The CF Snowbirds in action. (Erin Haluschak photo)

Snowbirds to fly across country to salute Canadians trying to flatten the curve

Moves comes after a three-week pause in training

After a three week pause in training, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds are getting ready to take to the skies once again.

The planes will fly across Canada starting this weekend in Nova Scotia to pay tribute to those trying to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

“As we watch the Snowbirds fly over our homes, let’s remember we are all in this together”, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday (April 29).

A schedule for has not yet been released.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaCoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pandemic drives record demand for digital library offerings across Peninsula

Just Posted

UPDATED: Crews ‘turn corner’ in battling heritage house blaze, gaining the upper hand

Deputy Fire Chief Dan Atkinson says it will be several more hours before fire is extinguished

Public show of hearts could raise $2,500 for Victoria food bank

Hillside Centre to donate $5 to Mustard Seed for every heart photo uploaded

StatsCan survey finds seniors concerned about health, youth about economics during pandemic

More than four out of 10 Canadians aged 15 to 24 fear civil unrest

Pandemic drives record demand for digital library offerings across Peninsula

Additional services to come online in the future

Island Rail Corridor needs $700 million in upgrades to get back on track

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure assessment says rail is in poor to fair condition

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

Snowbirds to fly across country to salute Canadians trying to flatten the curve

Moves comes after a three-week pause in training

Complex challenges mean mandatory COVID-19 vaccine unlikely: experts

There are no truly mandatory vaccines in Canada

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

More than half of Canadian companies seeing sales drop at least 20%: StatCan

Survey suggests nearly one in five businesses have laid off 80 per cent or more of their workforce

McDonald’s Canada to start using imported beef amid Canadian supply concerns

It will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports

VIDEO: Aerial tour of flooding in Williams Lake area

Thanks to Wayne Peterson, the Tribune is providing an aerial view

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

Most Read