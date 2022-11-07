Snow falls in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News) Snow falls in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Snow falls in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News) Snow falls in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Snowfall alert for Coquihalla, Connector and Okanagan

Between 10 and 20 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region

A snowfall warning is in effect for the South and Central Okanagan, Similkameen, Nicola and Boundary regions for Monday.

Between 10 and 15 cm of snow is expected to fall throughout the day. Environment Canada is also forecasting strong northwest winds which will cause blowing snow.

This warning comes as a pacific low-pressure system southwest of Vancouver Island continues to spread moisture into the southern interior this morning. The snow will ease this afternoon as the low moves further south.

The Okanagan Connector from Kelowna to Merritt, Coquihalla and Highway 3 is anticipated to receive between 10 and 20 cm of snow this morning, with 5 to 10 cm expected into the evening.

Drivers are urged to use caution while on Interior B.C. Highway roads. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

READ MORE: Similkameen school has no heat, phones, internet, Cawston school closed

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayEnvironment Canada weatherHighway 97Snow

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pair of boaters rescued after vessel sinks in Alberni Inlet
Next story
Trudeau tells health ministers money is there, but he wants to see results

Just Posted

The tent and sleeping bag police believe belonged to a man found dead near Swan Lake on Oct. 12. The photos were released on Monday (Nov. 7) as police try to identify the man. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Saanich police looking to identify man found dead near Swan Lake last month

Inmates at the William Head Institution show off their Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 poppy box. Since at least 2016, inmates at the institution have been making donations to the West Shore Legion’s poppy campaign. (Courtesy of William Head Institution)
West Shore poppy fund support comes from all over, even prison

A snow warning has been issued for the Malahat. Pictured is snow falling near the Malahat on Nov. 18, 2021. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)
Drivers warned as snow warning issued for the Malahat

A recent survey finds that Canadians will spend an average of $675 this holiday season. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Survey shows Christmas bells will be ringing on store cash registers