Snowfall and hazardous driving forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Environment Canada is warning drivers about snow on some southern British Columbia mountain passes that may cause sudden hazardous driving conditions.

The weather office issued special weather statements Tuesday morning for the Coquihalla Highway, Allison Pass, Okanagan Connector and Kootenay Pass.

It says an upper trough of low pressure will bring cooler air to the southern B.C. Interior in the next couple of days.

Environment Canada says snowfall can be expected through Wednesday morning.

Between two and four centimetres of snow is expected, which the weather office says may cause rapidly changing weather conditions.

It is encouraging travellers planning to take the affected highways to be prepared and monitor snowfall conditions.

Environment Canada also issued a rainfall warning later Tuesday morning for Metro Vancouver, warning residents that flash floods, localized flooding in low-lying areas and water pooling on roads is possible.

It says a frontal system is bringing about 50 millimetres of rain to northeast Metro Vancouver and its North Shore, continuing until early Wednesday.

The Canadian Press