Snowfall warnings blanket B.C., with up to 20 cm expected

Additional risk of freezing rain along southern coast, says Environment Canada

Just as B.C. emerges from the weekend deep freeze, it is diving back into a different kind of winter weather.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for much of the province, with up to 20 centimetres forecast to fall in some regions.

The southern half of the province will see the most fresh snowfall, with between 10 and 20 cm set to land. Environment Canada says the snow storm will begin Tuesday night (Jan. 16) and last into Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Along the southern coast, including the bottom two-thirds of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the Sunshine Coast and the Whistler area, Environment Canada says there is also a risk of freezing rain Tuesday night.

More northern parts of the province are also under warnings.

Areas north of Williams Lake will see between 10 and 15 cm of snow throughout the day Tuesday, Environment Canada says. The northern coast will receive a bit less, with 5 cm forecast for Tuesday morning. And the inland north coast, around Terrace and Kitimat, remains under a cold weather warning, with wind chill values of -20 to -25 C expected until Thursday.

Environment Canada is warning people to prepare accordingly.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

