Snowmageddon looms in Greater Victoria as weather statement issued

Drivers urged to stay home by Environment Canada

Drivers hoping to avoid the snowmageddon that took place at the end of 2022 should brace for more trouble as Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning this weekend for Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

The statement is predicting as much as 15 centimetres of snow for Highway 1 over the Malahat and the Alberni Summit on Highway 4.

“For travel over the Malahat and Highway 4, all personal vehicles are required to have winter tires (M+S or mountain snowflake symbol) in good condition,” reads the statement. “All commercial vehicles must carry chains. Drivers are asked to avoid unnecessary travel when weather conditions are poor, prepare for delays and longer commutes, and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped with winter tires. Avoiding travel on Saturday when the weather is forecast to be poor will help the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s maintenance contractors keep the roads clear.”

The snow will be mixed with sub-zero temperatures this weekend, the statement said, adding that contractors are “proactively applying anti-ice brine, and will plow and sand to provide better traction.”

Drivers are being warned to keep their distance as sand is applied and to not pass winter maintenance equipment.

“Drivers can assist maintenance crews by moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching,” says the statement. “This allows maintenance crews to clear the snow and improve road conditions to reduce hazards for drivers.”

SnowTraffic

