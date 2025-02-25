 Skip to content
Snowmobiler killed in avalanche near Radium

Avalanche Canada says dangerous conditions exist in most regions in western Canada.
Paul Rodgers
avalanche
A snowmobiler was killed in an avalanche near Radium Hot Spring on Sunday, Feb. 23. Columbia Valley SAR/Submitted.

A snowmobiler has died in a size 2.5 avalanche in the Forster Creek area near Radium Hot Spring on Sunday, Feb. 23, according to Columbia Valley Search and Rescue (CVSAR). 

Avalanche Canada said a group of three snowmobilers were riding together in an area below Thunderwater Lake in the Forester Creek drainage area, when one of the riders triggered an avalanche on a steep, rocky, northeast facing and wind-affected slope. 

The rider was fully buried and a companion rescue was carried out, with help from other snowmobilers in the area. 

CVSAR said they responded with the help of RK Heliski and provided medical aid and transport ot the hospital, but despite all life saving measures, the individual was pronounced deceased. 

The avalanche was around 40-metres wide with a crown depth of around 50-60 centimetres and a run length of 300 metres. 

According to a report from Mike Conlan, avalanche forecaster with Avalanche Canada, conditions are currently dangerous in most regions of western Canada. 

"A cohesive slab of 50 to 100 cm of snow overlies a weak upper section of the snowpack, consisting of various layers of surface hoar crystals, faceted grains, and hard melt-freeze crusts," Conlan explained. "This has created a reactive avalanche problem that resulted in many near-misses last weekend and unfortunately one fatality." 

Over the weekend, Avalanche Canada heard reports of numerous avalanche near misses, in addition to this fatal accident. 

According to the report, the snowpack conditions will be "slow to strengthen" and "may take weeks for the likelihood of triggering avalanches to decrease."

The importance of good travel habits and avalanche training is crucial. Learn more at avalanche.ca

