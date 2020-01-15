Snow-filled roads, including the Pat Bay Highway at Royal Oak Drive, have prompted warnings from officials for the public to stay home, if possible. (Drive BC traffic camera)

Snowstorm 2020: Greater Victoria residents urged to stay home

First responders, city crews ask public to be cautious after snowfall

Greater Victoria’s first responders and community leaders are urging residents to stay home after up to 30 centimetres of snow fell overnight Tuesday.

Environment Canada’s snowfall warning has lifted for most of the region but another 15 cm is expected to fall on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Goldstream Provincial Park and Mill Bay. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” says the national weather service.

READ ALSO: Up to 30 cm of snow in store for parts of Greater Victoria

Drive BC warns of winter driving conditions on the Pat Bay Highway and Highway 14.

In Victoria, crews were out Tuesday night clearing priority routes and the City says main routes are now clear.

The City of Langford issued a traffic advisory Tuesday night, asking residents to park their cars inside garages or on driveways to allow clearing and emergency vehicles safe passage. The City reminded motorists that snow or all-season tires are mandatory on Bear Mountain Parkway and urged drivers not to abandon vehicles in driving lanes.

On Wednesday morning, the Central Saanich Fire Department tweeted, “Please stay home if you do not have to go out.”

BC Transit says a number of routes are detoured or cancelled, and all other routes are running late.


