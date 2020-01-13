Crews are working around the clocks to keep the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway clear for morning commuters. (Drive BC traffic camera)

Snowstorm 2020: Here’s what you need to know to get around Greater Victoria today

Greater Victoria roads ‘slushy with slippery sections’

The first significant snowfall of 2020 to hit Greater Victoria is impacting commuters of all kinds Monday morning, with snowy, icy conditions on roads from Oak Bay to Sooke.

Strong arctic outflow winds from the Lower Mainland are colliding with the Southern Gulf Islands to produce “heavy bands of snow,” according to Environment Canada.

Parts of the region experienced up to 15 centimetres Sunday, with snow accumulating overnight on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Goldstream Provincial Park and Mill Bay. Victoria saw 2.5 cm of snowfall Sunday evening, but the flurries have continued overnight and up to five cm more is predicted to fall on Tuesday.

Drive BC warns many Greater Victoria roads will be “slushy with slippery sections,” including the Pat Bay Highway between Tolmie Avenue and the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal.

BC Transit is alerting passengers that current weather and road conditions may cause delays, detours and cancellations. None of the region’s school districts have cancelled classes. Schools in the Greater Victoria School District, Sooke School District and Saanich School District remain open.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Greater Victoria.

Local police departments are reminding drivers and commuters to take their time in winter conditions and properly clear snow and ice from vehicles before heading out on the roads.


Greater Victoria schools in session despite snow

