The Victoria legislature building covered with a dusting of snow. (Black Press Media file photo)

Snowy week predicted to start Saturday in Victoria

Up to 10 centimetres of snow in the forecast for Tuesday

A white Christmas could be in the forecast for Greater Victoria – if the snow sticks.

Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of flurries in Victoria starting Saturday (Dec. 17), jumping to 60 per cent Sunday night and Monday. Temperatures are predicted to dip below the freezing mark on Saturday night with a low of -1 C, hitting a high of 3 C on Sunday, and dipping again to -1 C overnight Sunday.

The average high temperature for this time period is just shy of 7 C while the low sits just below 1 C, according to Environment Canada.

The Weather Network is predicting slightly colder temperatures starting Saturday with an overnight low of -2 C dropping to -3 C on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. It is calling for a 60 per cent chance of flurries starting on Saturday (less than one centimetre), with a 40 per cent chance Sunday (two to four centimetres) and a 60 per cent chance on Monday (more than 5 cm) and Tuesday (five to 10 cm).

More snow is predicted to fall as the week progresses but temperatures are expected to start to rise on Dec. 24, reaching a daytime high of 6 C on Dec. 25 with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

