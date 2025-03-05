Snuneymuxw First Nation launches trucking company for Vancouver Island

Snuneymuxw First Nation-Petroglyph Development Group company to cater to forestry, construction, mining

Snuneymuxw First Nation has launched a transportation company to strengthen Vancouver Island's supply chain and spur the region's economy.

Sarlequun Transport Inc. will offer trucking services for general freight, forestry, construction and mining industries, stated a Snuneymuxw press release, offering "export and import from Vancouver Island to the world, providing transportation, documentation, and logistics," and will operate under the nation's economic development corporation – Petroglyph Development Group.

The company has a 2.83 hectare property on Maughan Road in Nanaimo, complete with trucks, forklifts and a warehouse to service shippers on Vancouver Island, according to the press release. Ian Simpson, Petroglyph CEO, said the new company will build on Snuneymuxw's legacy.

"For thousands of years, Snuneymuxw people have been leaders in transportation and trade," Simpson stated in the press release. "The launch of Sarlequun Transport Inc. continues this … creating new economic opportunities while strengthening our role in Vancouver Island’s supply chain. This venture will provide career opportunities for our members and generate profits to support the nation’s growth and prosperity."

In addition to businesses, contractors and industry, Sarlequun Transport Inc. also seeks truck drivers, mechanics and logistics staff, according to the press release.

Profit will be reinvested in the Snuneymuxw community for programs including health services, housing, education and infrastructure, the press release stated.

In an e-mail, Alisha Yarham, Petroglyph Development Group spokesperson, said there is not a direct hul'q'umi'num'-English translation for Sarlequun, although it's based on history.

"On Dec. 23, 1854, the Snuneymuxw people entered the Sarlequun Snuneymuxw Treaty of 1854 to forever preserve and protect Snuneymuxw villages, enclosed fields, waterways, harvesting and gathering, and the rights to hunt and fisheries as formerly," Yarham said. "[It] honours Snuneymuxw's rich cultural heritage and deep connection to the land."

Snuneymuxw First Nation Chief Michael Wyse said the venture is important for his nation's growth.

"With the launch of Sarlequun Transport Inc., Snuneymuxw continues to strengthen Vancouver Island’s infrastructure and expand economic opportunities for our people and the region at large," Wyse said in the press release. "Through job creation and economic empowerment, we are fostering our Nation’s independence and advancing Indigenous leadership in the transportation industry."

More information is available at https://petroglyphdg.com/ and https://sarlequunlogistics.com/.