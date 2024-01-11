Snuneymuxw receives 212 hectares on Mount Benson as part of land transfer

Total agreement will transfer more than 3,000 hectares of land on mounts Benson and McKay

Snuneymuxw First Nation and the province have completed a transfer of 212 hectares of land on Te’tuxwtun, known as Mount Benson east.

The transfer is the first step in implementing the Snuneymuxw First Nation and British Columbia Land Transfer Agreement (2020), with the remaining 2,882ha planned for transfer to Snuneymuxw in the near future. The transfer is an important tool supporting implementation of the Saarlequun Snuneymuxw Treaty of 1854, according to a B.C. government press release issued Thursday, Jan. 11.

“Our mission is clear: continue building on our economic growth and secure a prosperous future for generations to come,” Snuneymuxw Chief Mike Wyse said in the press release. “We infuse our Snawaylth into all our economic projects, embracing it as a guiding force toward restoring balance within our territory. In doing so, we deepen our profound connection to the land and culture, while responsibly governing precious resources. There remains over 2,882 hectares of our village to come back to us as part of the agreement and we will continue to work with the minister to enable this transfer for the benefit of our people.”

The Mount Benson east land is a heavily forested area south of Nanaimo within Snuneymuxw territory and is in relationship with Snuneymuxw’s villages and waterways. The land being returned is now part of the SFN’s Petroglyph Development Corporation land holdings and is part of the nation’s forest management program.

“Snuneymuxw First Nation’s Mount Benson east lands hold much opportunity for the nation to create new economic activity in forestry, while also protecting wildlife habitat,” Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, said in the release. “This land transfer represents another step in our relationship. It will foster transformative change toward self-government and bring stability and prosperity to everyone in the mid-Island region.”

The 212ha is the first land to be transferred under the 2020 land agreement, which will see 3,094ha of Crown lands near the City of Nanaimo transferred to Snuneymuxw First Nation. Snuneymuxw and the province are preparing the remaining parcels of land attached to this agreement, which include 742ha on Mount Benson North and 2,097ha on Mount McKay.

“We give thanks to Snuneymuxw First Nation for their efforts in securing lasting economic prosperity for not only their members, but for the entire mid-Island forestry industry,” Sheila Malcolmson, Nanaimo MLA, said in the release. “The land transfer agreement represents a significant reconciliation step and aids in the path to achieving a healthy forestry industry for everyone in this region.”

