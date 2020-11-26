Soap-making mishap sets Victoria home ablaze, causes $75,000 damage

Three people escaped with no injuries

Soap-making is taking the heat for a fire that destroyed a Victoria kitchen Thursday afternoon.

Victoria Fire Department was called to a fire in the 2700-block of Prior St. on Nov. 26 at 3:14 p.m.

Five trucks and 18 firefighters responded, finding a serious situation with fire showing from a back window, according to a report by Battalion Chief Brian Elvedahl. Crews quickly doused the flames but the kitchen was destroyed and smoke spread throughout the home.

The report suggests the cause was likely an accident while soap-making, and that a fire extinguisher in the kitchen could have changed the outcome dramatically.

Three people escaped with no injuries and damage is estimated at $75,000.

