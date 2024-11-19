Social media posts alleging kidnappings in Squamish unfounded: RCMP

Investigation comes a week after Sea to Sky RCMP warned against vigilantism in the community

RCMP say there is no evidence of kidnappings or attempted kidnappings in Squamish, after concerns started circulating on social media.

Sea to Sky RCMP said in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 19) that a "thorough and comprehensive investigation confirms that no such incidents have occurred" and there is "no credible evidence" in the alleged incidents. This latest update from police is related to a Nov. 13 release from the detachment warning against vigilantism.

The release said that there is also no evidence to support the information circulating online about a human-trafficking ring in Squamish involving a South Asian gang. Police added that an "Ace of Spades" decal is also not gang related.

RCMP said there was information spread online that there were multiple victims, but Mounties in Squamish haven't received any related reports.

Social media posts targeted a specific vehicle and individual, and police have since confirmed the vehicle and person are not involved in the report.

In the release, police "strongly encouraged" people in the community to avoid using social media to target individuals or attempt to address grievances online.

"These kinds of posts can quickly escalate tensions, misinform the public, and put innocent people at risk. If you're concerned about a person's actions or suspect criminal activity, the best course of action is to report it directly to the police."

Sea to Sky RCMP officer-in-charge Insp. Rob Dykstra said social media can be a powerful tool for communication, but also has the potential to spread misinformation that "can lead to unnecessary fear within the community."

“The recent social media posts contain inaccurate information and has heightened concerns. We urge everyone to be cautious about what they read and share, and to rely on verified sources of information.”

Sea to Sky RCMP had to put out a news release nearly a week prior, warning the community against vigilantism. In it, police said the Squamish detachment was aware of the concerns circulating in the community.

Police said that while public involvement and vigilance "play an important role" in the community, RCMP reminded residents to "avoid taking matters into their own hands."

"Engaging in acts of vigilantism places individuals at personal risk and has targeted innocent people in this community. Vigilantism may also inadvertently interfere with ongoing investigations, jeopardizing the safety of others and potentially compromising the legal process."