Cool Aid will no longer accept food donations to reduce transmission of COVID-19. Instead, the organization asks for monetary donations or grocery store gift card donations which can be made online. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Social services centre faces food shortages as pandemic limits donations

Cash donations, grocery gift cards requested

To reduce transmission during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cool Aid will no longer accept donations of goods or foods, including packaged foods.

Donation limitations extend to leftovers from coffee shops, bakeries and grocery stores – sources people on low income depend on every day for food according to Cool Aid.

The organization is asking for public support to help the vulnerable population by providing them with grocery store gift cards. Cool Aid’s online shopping cart allows community members to make a donation that will be used to purchase gift cards to be given directly to people in need.

READ ALSO: Social services groups take extra precautions for Victoria’s most vulnerable amid pandemic

Those looking to help can visit the online shopping cart at CoolAid.org/giftcards to choose from a number of grocery and food-related gift cards. The organization says it will use the donation immediately to buy gift cards and give them to people facing food insecurity.

In addition to the gift cards, the organization is in need of other financial donations to support its programs. Cool Aid is asking that people not bring donations in person in order to reduce possible virus transmission. Instead, donations can be made online at CoolAid.org/donate or over the phone at 250-383-1977. Cheques can also be mailed to 101-749 Pandora Ave., Victoria, B.C., V8W 1N9.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: BC Transit cancels many routes, offers free fares for next 30 days

Volunteers are asked to stay home to reduce spread.

On Tuesday, Our Place Society announced it was closing its doors to comply with stricter health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Our Place kitchen will serve three meals per day on the street in front of the Pandora Avenue location while shelter space will be reduced to follow social distancing guidelines.

The organization asks for financial donations, single-person tents, sleeping bags and tarps.

Meals will also continue to be served at The Mustard Seed Street Church out the kitchen door. Gloved staff have been packing hampers which will be distributed in the parking lot for families and seniors.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Teachers’ Federation says teachers will return to work after spring break

Just Posted

Victoria shop sees spike in sales after Alberta medical officer wears periodic table dress

The Smoking Lily is doing well despite having to close up shop due to COVID-19 fears

Social services centre faces food shortages as pandemic limits donations

Cash donations, grocery gift cards requested

More than 2,000 UVic students forced out of dorms in response to COVID-19

University asks students to leave by March 27

VicPD still searching for man wanted in violent home invasion

Police ask public to call 911 if Brandon Doran is spotted

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says teachers will return to work after spring break

Educators will return to work despite province suspending K-12 classes indefinitely

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

POLL: How much of an impact is the COVID-19 outbreak having on your daily life?

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 Wednesday, as 83… Continue reading

Loss of revenue, temporary closures and staff reduction among impacts 90 per cent of B.C. business experiencing as a result of COVID-19, survey says

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Don’t stockpile drugs, only recently expired prescriptions can be refilled, B.C. pharmacies say

B.C. allows bypassing doctor for chronic condition refills in COVID-19 emergency

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Coronavirus self-assessment soars in B.C., 1-888-COVID19 line picking up

Test kit distribution sped up as thousands call for information, testing

Man charged in 2019 crash that killed girl, 13, and injured two more kids in Coquitlam

Driver of BMW involved in crash has been charged

BC Hydro to stop disconnections for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

Most Read