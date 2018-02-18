The candlelight ceremony Feb. 21 in memoriam of those soldiers lost to suicide, will also serve as a fundraiser for the host group, Honour Our Canadian Soldiers, whose goal is to have a plaque installed in each region of the country where a solider has been lost. Photo courtesy of Honour Our Canadian Soldiers
Soldiers of suicide to be remembered at Victoria candlelight ceremony
Honour Our Canadian Soliders host event to bring awareness to service-related PTSD
Fighting for your country can be a difficult, life-changing experience, but coming home and continuing to fight for your life is the challenge not many people talk about.
Honour our Canadian Soldiers, a national support group dedicated to helping veterans and their families through the challenges of post traumatic stress disorder, is holding its second annual candlelight ceremony in memory of those lives lost to suicide.
The Feb. 21 ceremony, at the David Slater Auditorium on the second floor of the Trafalgar/Pro Patricia Legion, coincides with dozens of others across the country.
The Wednesday event is also a fundraiser for the support group to have plaques installed in every region of Canada where a solider has been lost to suicide.
The family-friendly ceremony begins at 7 p.m. at 411 Gorge Rd. E. Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP to macmurph2@shaw.ca.
