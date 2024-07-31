Solution proposed for expected winter 2026 natural gas shortage in Okanagan

FortBC expects a shortfall of natural gas by winter 2026/27

With an expected shortfall of natural gas in the Okanagan by winter 2026/27, FortisBC has found a short-term solution to the issue.

The Okanagan Capacity Mitigation Project (OCMP) will provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) through a small-scale storage and send-out facility located in Kelowna.

Fortis applied to the BC Utilities Commission (BCUC) on Tuesday (July 20) for approval of the project.

The solution follows the BCUC’s denial, in December 2023, of Fortis’ proposal of 30-kilometre pipeline expansion along the east side of Okanagan Lake to help boost natural gas capacity.

“The OCMP facility will be utilized on the coldest days of the year to ensure sufficient energy can be provided to customers who rely on gas to heat their homes and businesses,” a Fortis statement reads.

The facility will be located next to an existing natural gas station owned by FortisBC off Spall Road, north of Harvey Avenue.

The LNG will be produced at a Fortis facility in Delta, trucked to Kelowna and stored in tanks for use during cold weather.

Construction will begin in 2026 if the project is approved.

More information about the OCMP is available on the FortisBC website.