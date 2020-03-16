The Y Play child-minding area at the Chilliwack YMCA. The YMCA of Greater Vancouver sent out a letter to parents Friday evening stating as of Monday, March 16 a new screening procedure is in effect to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press file)

Some B.C. YMCA child care centres bring in health checks due to COVID-19 concerns

Temperature checks, health declaration form in place at all YMCA of Greater Vancouver locations

At least one B.C. daycare provider with several child care locations throughout the Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland has stepped up its health requirements as a precautionary measure over concerns of COVID-19.

The YMCA of Greater Vancouver, which has a child care centre in Chilliwack, sent out a letter to parents Friday evening stating as of today (Monday, March 16) a new screening procedure is in effect.

“While the risk to British Columbians of COVID-19 is still considered low, the YMCA recognizes the rapidly changing nature of the situation. We are implementing a new screening procedure based on guidance of public health authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help you and your family be safe,” the letter reads.

All families will be asked to review and sign a health declaration form when dropping their children off every day.

The form will ask:

• whether or not the child or anyone in the household has symptoms;

• if there has been recent travel by the child or anyone in the household within the last 14 days;

• and if the child or anyone in the household has come in contact with someone who has taken a positive COVID-19 test.

“If a family answers yes to any of the questions on the Health Declaration Form, their child will not be permitted to participate in the program for 14 days,” the letter continues.

Additionally, staff will be asking permission to take the child’s temperature at the time of drop-off each day. If a parent declines, their child will not be allowed to attend.

If anyone exhibits symptoms or has a fever, they will be sent home for 14 days.

The screening is in effect at all YMCA of Greater Vancouver child care locations, as well as its spring break camps. It has more than 70 child care locations in the Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley area, many of which are located in elementary schools.

RELATED: Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

RELATED: Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

 

