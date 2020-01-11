Some BC Transit buses running ‘faster than expected’ due to new McKenzie underpass

Buses from West Shore to Victoria running five or six minutes ahead of schedule

Some BC Transit buses are running faster than expected due to the new McKenzie underpass. (Black Press Media file photo)

Some BC Transit buses are running ahead of schedule during peak times due to the new McKenzie underpass.

A customer advisory on the BC Transit website says following the opening of the new underpass, BC Transit buses have been moving through the area “faster than expected.”

READ ALSO: Passengers evacuated from smoking transit bus in Oak Bay

“Buses are not able to hold at stops at Helmcken, Admirals/McKenzie, Tillicum and Saanich/Boleskine resulting in the potential for running early,” the advisory says.

During the peak morning commute downtown, BC Transit says buses may be up to five or six minutes ahead of schedule. The company is asking travellers to plan ahead and refer to NextRide for real-time information.

The routes that are seeing shorter travel times are coming from the West Shore and heading into Victoria in the morning. Those routes are 47, 48, 50, 51, 61 and 65.

READ ALSO: Bus stop added in front of The Butchart Gardens

“BC Transit will continue to monitor the situation and make changes as necessary,” the advisory says. “Revised schedules – reflecting time savings – will be implemented for the summer and fall service changes.”

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter