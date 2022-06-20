Some Greater Victoria bus routes to see summer season changes

Changes take effect on June 27 in response to construction, tourism, summer vacation

Bus passengers in Greater Victoria are being advised of service changes coming as of June 27.

Construction on Gorge Road between Tillicum and Admirals roads will impact several routes.

Route 11 Tillicum Centre/University of Victoria will no longer serve the Gorge-Admirals-Cowper-Obed loop. The 24 Cedar Hill/Admirals Walk and 25 Maplewood/Admirals Walk routes will be extended from Admirals Walk to Tillicum Centre to support this change.

BC Transit said the 70 Swartz Bay/Downtown and 75 Saanichton/Royal Oak/Downtown routes will see changes to meet tourist needs.

Other summer-only changes include Route 17 Cedar Hill being discontinued, increased capacity on Route 81 Brentwood/Saanichton/Sidney/Swartz Bay and the removal of school trips from several routes.

BC Transit noted routes 54 Metchosin and 55 Happy Valley will operate along the Chidlow Connector.

