Some long weekend sailings restored between Greater Victoria, Salt Spring Island

The Skeena Queen entering Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island. Previously cancelled sailings on July 29 and 30 have been reinstated after expected crew availability issues were resolved, a BC Ferries service update said. (Courtesy of Arlene Antonik)

Even though some ferry sailings between Greater Victoria and Salt Spring Island have been reinstated to start the long weekend, some evening trips remain cancelled this week.

Previously cancelled sailings on Friday and Saturday have been reinstated after expected crew availability issues were resolved, a BC Ferries service update said.

However, some evening sailings between Swartz Bay and Fulford Harbour are still off. The 5:50 and 7:50 p.m. trips out of Salt Spring Island and the 7 and 9 p.m. sailings out of Swartz Bay will not be running on Wednesday or Thursday.

BC Ferries has secured a 48-person water taxi to provide complimentary service between Fulford Harbour and Swartz Bay on the regular posted schedule, beginning at 5:50 p.m. from Fulford Harbour.

Those will depart from the government dock adjacent to Swartz Bay and the government dock at Fulford Harbour. The walk from the Swartz Bay foot passenger booths to the dock takes about 10 minutes, according to BC Ferries, and terminal staff will be available to provide directions.

Water taxi customers will also be able to leave their license plate number with the ticket agent in exchange for complimentary parking at Swartz Bay, BC Ferries said. Transit buses will aim to meet taxi passengers at Fulford Harbour at the scheduled arrival times, the ferry provider said.

