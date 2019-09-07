Something for everybody at Esquimalt Ribfest

Jake Whittle of Hucklebellys putting their famous sauce on the chicken. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
The Esquimalt Ribfest features a kid zone so young ones can play while parents grab a drink. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
Stewart Mactaggart of Boss Hogs showing off his team’s ribs. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
Proceeds from the Esquimalt Ribfest front gate go towards the Esquimalt Firefighter’s Charitable Foundation while all profits on drinks will help fund the new turf field at Esquimalt High School. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
Proceeds from the Esquimalt Ribfest front gate go towards the Esquimalt Firefighter’s Charitable Foundation while all profits on drinks will help fund the new turf field at Esquimalt High School. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)

There’s something for everybody at the Esquimalt Ribfest.

Taking place at Bullen Park until Sunday, six of the top barbecuers in North America have been cooking up finger-licking ribs to the backdrop of live music since Friday.

Pat the pig, a 25-foot inflatable hog in a chef hat is also on site.

All funds earned at the front gate will go to the Esquimalt Firefighter’s Charitable Foundation while all profits on drinks will help fund the new turf field at Esquimalt High School.

READ ALSO: Ribs, beer, live music this weekend at the Esquimalt Ribfest

A kid zone with a play area and bubble soccer is also set up for little ones.

Tom Woods, organizer of the festival, said he’s hoping to break a record with sales this weekend.

“There’s something for everybody,” Woods said. “You can have a beer and some wonderful ribs and your kids can have a blast…we’ve got supervisors watching them.”

The rain held out on Saturday for the festival, which was getting busier throughout the day.

Ribfest continues Saturday until 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The kid zone is open until 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Annual Golf for Kids tournament continues to fill dreams

Just Posted

Highlands firefighter receives medal for 20 years of service

Stew Bender joined the Highlands Fire Department in 1999

Something for everybody at Esquimalt Ribfest

Esquimalt Ribfest continues Saturday and Sunday

PHOTOS: Annual Golf for Kids tournament continues to fill dreams

Tournament teed off Saturday at Bear Mountain

Victoria-wide pajama party to raise money for school breakfasts

Local non-profit hosts second annual YYJ Pajama Party

Man sues Victoria Police for alleged unlawful arrest that happened almost a decade ago

Arrest occurred after allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct were raised

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian expected to hit Nova Scotia on Saturday evening

Storm expected to make landfall as Category 1 hurricane, then move into Gulf of St. Lawrence

Andreescu beats Williams 6-3, 7-5 to become first Canadian U.S. Open singles champ

19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. is a Grand Slam winner

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Humboldt seeks new image to help city move on from bus crash tragedy

Sixteen people died, 13 injured when semi-truck collided with the hockey team’s bus in April 2018

Golf carts exempted from new B.C. seat belt regulation

WorkSafeBC review looks at mowers, braking standards

Popular Vancouver Island eatery closing after ALC rebuffs application for non-farm use

Rusted Rake Farm owners say 15 people to lose their jobs

Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

A body of a woman missing since 1992 was recovered from Griffin Lake

POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read