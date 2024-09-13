 Skip to content
Son charged with murder after B.C. man found on Sunshine Coast logging road

Jackson Doyle has been charged with 1st-degree murder in the death of Henry Doyle
The Canadian Press
Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Vancouver, B.C., on April 9, 2015. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the 26-year-old son of a man found dead on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast has been charged with his murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the 26-year-old son of a man found dead on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast has been charged with his murder.

Police say 58-year-old Henry Doyle was found badly injured on a forest service road in Egmont last September and died of his injuries.

The homicide team took over when the BC Coroners Service said the man’s death was suspicious.

It says in a statement that the BC Prosecution Service has approved one count of first-degree murder against the man’s son, Jackson Doyle.

Police say the accused will remain in custody until at least his next court appearance.

The homicide team says investigators remained committed to solving the case with the help of the community of Egmont, the RCMP on the Sunshine Coast and in Richmond, and the Vancouver Police Department.

