Songhees food truck allegedly vandalized in downtown Victoria

Songhees Chief Ron Sam was shocked to hear that one of the windows from their nation’s food truck had been smashed in downtown Victoria sometime Thursday overnight.

Staff from Songhees’ Seafood and Steam called Sam to notify him about the incident when they arrived an hour before their food truck was set to open on Friday morning at Ship Point in the Inner Harbour.

“They not only smashed the passenger window in, but they scraped down the artwork on one side of the vehicle,” said Sam. “It’s pretty upsetting.”

Sam believes a picnic table was used to smash through the window, as it was discovered near the broken window.

According to the Songhees Chief, the food truck has never been vandalized in its nearly three years of operation. He said staff will be temporarily out of work while they look to replace the broken window and repair the damages.

The food truck owners have filed a report with VicPD and hope to reopen by the end of August.

“I think this was a random act of vandalism,” said Sam. “We’re open to speaking with the person that did this to take responsibility.”

Sam is asking nearby businesses located around the Inner Harbour to check their security footage for any suspects involved.

