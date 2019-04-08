Songhees Nation and Camosun College celebrate partnership at award ceremony

Songhees receive Award for Innovation and Community Partnership from school’s board of governors

Lekwungen dancers performed a series of dances to songs including an introduction song, welcoming song and finale song at the presentation of the award for Innovation and Community Partnership. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Collaboration and innovation were at the centre of a ceremony celebrating the partnership between Songhees Nation and Camosun College Thursday night.

The college’s board of governors presented Songhees Nation with an Award for Innovation and Community Partnership at Camosun College’s Interurban campus, unveiling a weaving with the symbols for Camosun College and Songhees Nation side by side.

“It’s truly about community. It’s about our youth, it’s about our elders. But really and truly it’s about this great place we all get to call home,” said Songhees Chief Ron Sam in an address to the crowd. “It’s a lot more than partnership. It’s everybody wanting the same thing, and that’s just a good life for your family, your kids, your nephews, nieces, grandma and grandpa.

That’s what we embrace every day at our nation – to try and plant our feet and walk in a good way on a daily basis.”

The award acknowledges the progressive initiatives Songhees Nation has taken on in recent years such as the Songhees Wellness Centre, Songhees Innovation Centre, Songhees Seafood & Steam’food truck and the generation of revenue through community fitness programming, a gift shop and cafeteria catering.

The award and ceremony also focused on the partnerships between Songhees and Camosun College – whose joint ventures include trades, hospitality and ship repair programs as well as new math and English upgrading programs.

Lekwungen dancers performed to songs including an introduction song, welcoming song and finale song.

A beautiful welcoming display greets attendees at 2nd annual Songhees Food Sovereignty & Reconciliation Dinner. @Camosun pic.twitter.com/zFhckWOWWN — Ivan Watson (@WatsonIvan) March 30, 2019

Camosun students from the culinary arts and hotel management program helped to organize the event, serving hors d’oeuvres and appetizers to attendees.

Songhees chief Ron Sam is joined on stage by Songhees members and staff as he accepts the award for Innovation and Community Partnership from Camosun College’s board of directors. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Camosun College president Sherri Bell said the partnership between the college and Songhees Nation has produced many opportunities for students. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)