Sooke adopts plastic bag ban bylaw

Sooke council celebrated the passage of the new checkout bag regulation bylaw Monday by posing for selfies with a life-sized dummy made entirely of plastic waste.
Sooke resident Anne Clement brought the effigy to the council chambers in support of the bylaw that will regulate the use of single-use plastic bags.
“This is Polly Ethyl Styrene. She lives in the Sooke of the future that I fear will exist if we don’t change (the way we handle plastics),” Clement said.
“She’s here today to celebrate that you’re bringing forward this bylaw, and she’ll be here for every one of the next steps we need to take.”
The bylaw is slated to come into effect on Jan.1 , a delay in implementation designed to allow for the education of retailers on the new regulation and to allow them to use up the stocks of plastic that they already have in place.
The passage of the bylaw received little resistance from Sooke residents since being first discussed in July 2018 with only a few of the letters sent to council voicing concerns about the bylaw.
The regulation is similar to bylaws already adopted in Victoria, Esquimalt, Ucluelet and Tofino.
At the federal government level, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to ban single-use plastics nationally by 2021 and added other items will also be included in the ban, including water bottles, straws and other single-use plastics.
Beyond those local examples, Sooke’s bylaw has joined a wave of similar regulations and initiatives right across the country and, in fact, the world.
