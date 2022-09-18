Sooke animal rescue group on the move

An animal rescue society with a history of dedicated service in Sooke is heading off to greener pastures.

Margarita Dominguez, founder and director of Sooke Animal Food & Animal Rescue Society (SAFARS), said that the move to a farm near Port Renfrew will not hamper the society’s efforts to manage the hundreds of homeless cats in the region.

“I am going to continue helping the cats on our West Coast from East Sooke to Port Renfrew, as we did for the past 10 and a half years,” she said.

When a family relative and supporter bought a farm near Port Renfrew recently and gave her the opportunity to use part of their property as a home for SAFARS, Dominguez made the decision to move.

“I accepted the offer with open arms,” she said. “My son Daniel and his girlfriend, Karyn, are my rescuer successors and have been helping me in the background for years.”

Dominguez is in the process of gathering a team of volunteers to pick up abandoned cats when someone calls, and arranging for people to hold them in foster homes for a day or so until they can be picked up and taken to the farm.

“We also have volunteers who are going to continue collecting recycling for us. More and more unaltered cats are moving in and out of Sooke and cats are being left alone on the streets.”

Although Dominguez said the move scheduled for the end of October is the right decision considering the reduction in travel time and expense, it is especially challenging and expensive while the organization is in the midst of a major rescue involving 43 cats in Port Renfrew.

“That is why I really need the help of the community,” she said. “The people in Sooke have always been great in supporting us, and I truly hope that continues.”

Anyone interested in making a donation or volunteering should call 778-352-2999, or email safars.org@hotmail.com.

ALSO READ: 23 kittens rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ in Port Renfrew home



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

animal welfareSooke