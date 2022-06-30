Sooke applies for grant to improve Charters Road Corridor

The much-anticipated Charters Road Corridor should be “shovel ready’ by late fall, say district officials. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke council is moving forward with a federal grant application that would fund the much-needed Charters Road Corridor.

The application covers all the work on the corridor between Charters and Throup Road south to the intersection of Church Road and Highway 14.

Based on the latest engineering estimates, the anticipated cost is $6,942,797.

The Canada Building-Strategic Priorities Fund covers $5,918,548.95 of the costs, and council commits to funding $1,024,248 and any project cost overruns.

District of Sooke transportation master plan identifies the need for Charters Corridor upgrades.

SookeWest Shore