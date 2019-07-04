BC Ferries warn of long delays during the Scout Jamboree (Peninsula News Review File)

Sooke-area Scouts Jamboree expected to cause BC ferry travel congestion

BC Ferries warns July 6 and 13 sailings to be affected

On two Saturdays in July, hundreds of scouts will travel to Vancouver Island, and BC Ferries warns customers to expect high traffic volumes.

The 2019 Scouts Canada Pacific Jamboree is expected to draw hundreds of participants, many travelling the Tsawwassen–Swartz Bay route. BC Ferries expects that traffic volumes for both foot passengers and vehicles will be higher on Saturday, July 6 and Saturday, July 13.

ALSO READ: Packed Canada Day in Sidney sees parade, dog show and a helicopter rescue

The Scouts Canada 2019 Pacific Jamboree is being held at Camp Barnard in Sooke between these two dates and the following sailings are expected to be affected:

  • Saturday, July 6: Vancouver (Tsawwassen) to Victoria (Swartz Bay) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 13: Victoria (Swartz Bay) to Vancouver (Tsawwassen) 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

In a written statement, BC Ferries said, “Customers who plan to travel with a vehicle during these popular sailing times are advised to make a reservation. Bookings can be made online at bcferries.com. People travelling without a reservation should plan to arrive at the terminal 45-60 minutes early to improve chances of making their anticipated sailing. Alternatively, travelling later in the afternoon may be less busy.”

ALSO READ: Boat strikes responsible for East coast whale deaths – what's causing B.C.'s whale deaths?

Foot passengers are also advised to arrive early or choose different sailing times. The company reminds customers that sailings occur hourly between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, during the summer.

For information on the Pacific Jamboree 2019, please visit PacificJamboree.ca.

For full schedule information, current conditions and reservations, visit bcferries.com.

Up-to-date travel information can be found @BCFerries on Twitter.


