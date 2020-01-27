Kenneth Robar failed to formally withdraw as a candidate for Sooke’s by-election. That failure could have serious consequences. (Tim Collins - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke byelection candidate fails to meet deadline to file financial disclosure documents

Kenneth Robar faces $10,000 fine; possible jail time

Kenneth Robar, the Sooke resident who ran as a candidate in the Sept. 28 municipal byelection, could be facing legal problems as a result of his run for office.

Robar failed to file his campaign finance disclosure, a statement that under the provisions of the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act was required within 90 days of the election.

RELATED: Spending no guarantee of success

That failure has already resulted in Robar being slapped with a late filing fee of $500.

RELATED: Candidate missing

But the ultimate consequences of not filing could be far more serious.

According to Elections B.C., it’s an offence to fail to file a disclosure statement and a candidate who fails to file is liable to a fine of up to $10,000 and or imprisonment of up to two years.

The situation with Robar has left Sherry Thompson of the Sooke Shelter Society wondering what can be done to resolve the situation.

“I’ve reached out but we can’t seem to locate Kenneth (Robar). The last we heard he was in Victoria, and had no intention of returning to Sooke,” Thompson said.

Robar’s byelection candidacy has already had some strange twists.

The first candidate to enter the race, he did not run any noticeable campaign and in August was reported as a missing person after he disappeared during an outing to SEAPARC Leisure Complex with friends.

He was located by the RCMP several days later in Ontario.

Robar returned to Sooke in September, and said he no longer was interested in running in the byelection. By then it was too late for him to formally withdraw his name from the ballot, and he was still required by law to file the financial statement.

Melanie Hull, a spokesperson for Elections B.C., said the situation could still be resolved.

“The possible penalties are applicable upon conviction (by the Criminal Justice branch at the Ministry of the Attorney General). Our investigation team will look into the matter and may prepare a report for the CJB who, in turn, would determine whether or not charges are warranted based on whether or not they are in the public interest and the likelihood of conviction,” said Hull.

“Wherever possible, we look for ways to achieve compliance through education and working with candidates to meet the requirements. We are hopeful to do so in this case.”


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Helicopter crash claims legendary baseball coach who sent players to Victoria HarbourCats
Next story
Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

Just Posted

City of Victoria drafts revision of plastic bag ban bylaw

The bylaw will need to go to the province for approval

Langford ranks as fastest growing community in B.C.

Westshore community grew by 5.2 per cent in 2019 compared to 2018

Highlands councillor designs ‘carbon budget’ for CRD municipalities

Budget shows how much carbon left for each municipality to use to meet climate goals

VIDEO: James Bay wolf released into wild of western Vancouver Island

Conservation officers confirm wolf is from Discovery Island

Victoria shops avoid plastic bags, despite bylaw being voided

The city is working on getting the bylaw re-established

VIDEO: Driver guilty in Saanich crash that left 11-year-old with catastrophic brain injuries

North Saanich woman convicted on one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm

First-place Canucks beat Blues 3-1 for ninth straight home win

Miller nets pair as Vancouver defeats Cup champs

Head-on collision on Vancouver Island results in dead dog, woman in hospital

RCMP say no one else injured in Coombs crash

Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

More than 2,000 people have been infected

Swapping grape varieties can help winemakers adapt to climate change: UBC study

Report says 56% of wine-grape-growing regions would be lost if global climate warms by 2 C

Alberta premier wants feds to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

Kenney: ‘Surely [reconciliation] means saying yes to economic development for First Nations people’

Filming for Resident Alien begins in Ladysmith

Aliens and excitement take over the streets of Ladysmith during new TV series

NDP suggests easing secondary housing rules for B.C. farmland

Lana Popham proposes guest homes not just for relatives

After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

Most Read