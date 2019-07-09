(Metro Creative)

Sooke byelection expected by early October

Vote due to death of Brenda Parkinson

It could be several weeks before a byelection is held to replace former Sooke councillor Brenda Parkinson.

Parkinson, 63, died June 28 of brain cancer.

RELATED: Sooke district councillor Brenda Parkinson dies

Council will receive a report from municipal staff on July 22. Once a chief electoral officer is named, the district must hold the byelection within 80 days.

With that timeline in place, Sooke voters can expect to go to the polls in late September or early October.

The current council term runs until 2022.


