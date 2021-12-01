Cathy Gouk, the owner of Cathy’s Corner Cafe in Sooke, prepares for 2020’s turkey dinner. This year’s free dinner is planned for Dec. 15 and 16. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Cathy Gouk, the owner of Cathy’s Corner Cafe in Sooke, prepares for 2020’s turkey dinner. This year’s free dinner is planned for Dec. 15 and 16. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke cafe serving up Christmas dinner for more than 400 this year

Cathy Gouk says it’s been challenging with empty shelves and purchasing limits to get enough supplies

Cooking Christmas dinner can be a chaotic affair. Cooking Christmas dinner for more than 400 people? That’s no problem for Cathy Gouk.

This is the 15th year Gouk, owner of Cathy’s Corner Cafe, has offered free dinners at Christmastime, but supply chain issues have thrown a little wrench into her plans this year.

“I’ve been going and doing my shopping and then coming back and going in the next day to grab things,” she said. “It’s been a tough go. It’s getting scary out there.”

Empty shelves and buying limits have made it tricky to get enough groceries; sometimes, Gouk sends multiple people to get supplies for Christmas dinners and her cafe.

“We can find deals, but then it’s hard for little restaurants because you everything’s a limit of two right now in the stores,” she said. “So that makes it difficult.”

Luckily, a few cash donations have come in, allowing Gouk to stock up early. She’s already bought about 20 turkeys, and she’ll try and buy 15 more closer to the day, so she’s fully stocked.

Gouk also has friends and customers keeping an eye out on the grocery shelves, ready to grab her a turkey when they come back on sale.

Last year, Gouk served up more than 440 takeout dinners. This year, Gouk’s excited to have some people eating dinners in the cafe and expects to serve more food.

Dinners will be being served on Dec. 15 and 16. Anyone who needs food is welcome.

READ MORE: Turkeys expected to be pricier, harder to find this Christmas

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SookeWest Shore

Previous story
‘This storm is not over’: Officials urge caution as B.C.’s 3rd atmospheric river continues
Next story
B.C. counts 375 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 7 more deaths

Just Posted

Cathy Gouk, the owner of Cathy’s Corner Cafe in Sooke, prepares for 2020’s turkey dinner. This year’s free dinner is planned for Dec. 15 and 16. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke cafe serving up Christmas dinner for more than 400 this year

Gas prices in Greater Victoria and the rest of Vancouver Island have come down slightly in the past month, but are significantly higher than the same time last year, according to a recent survey. (Photo contributed)
Greater Victoria gas prices roughly 30 per cent higher than last year

The trees on the Brook's property were relatively unaffected by the drought. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Sooke Christmas tree sellers have good supply despite pandemic, drought

The RCMP are alleging some of its members were assaulted at a Fairy Creek protest camp. (File photo)
RCMP say logging protesters assaulted officers at Fairy Creek camp