Knox Vision Society’s affordable housing complex at 2110 Church Rd. in Sooke. The building includes 42 affordable rental apartments. (File – Sooke News Mirror)

Knox Vision Society’s affordable housing complex at 2110 Church Rd. in Sooke. The building includes 42 affordable rental apartments. (File – Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke committee takes aim at affordable housing

Several projects close to breaking ground

A new municipal committee aimed at land-use policies will target Sooke’s affordable housing dilemma, says Mayor Maja Tait.

“The [Land-Use and Development committee] is looking at housing needs, what’s coming on the market, and what are the gaps that are left to start focusing on,” Tait said.

A housing needs report commissioned by the District of Sooke last December stated Sooke has a limited supply of affordable and non-market housing compared to what may be appropriate for its population.

Sooke has three organizations offering below-market rental housing, including Sooke Place, M’akola Housing Society, and Knox Vision Society. Those organizations provide nearly 100 units.

But more projects – and homes – are on the horizon.

The Capital Region Housing Corp., a non-profit corporation owned by the Capital Regional District, plans to build two separate complexes in Sooke. One complex at 2075 Drennan St. will contain 170 units and the second project on 2170 Charters Rd. another 75 homes.

Last July, the M’akola Housing Society announced it was converting three commercial units into eight new homes.

Tait said while the projects at Drennan Street and Charters Road are slow in coming, the zoning is in place.

“Everything seems to take longer than I expect,” Tait said, adding part of it is the pandemic slowly down the ability for people to get out into the field.

The Charters Road development, for example, requires new access on Highway 14, and there are several outside agencies included in the process from the provincial Highways Ministry to B.C. Housing.

“It’s waiting for those partners to be able to get their elements together to move forward with the plans,” Tait said.

RELATED: New affordable homes on the way in Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

affordable housingSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria approves 72 new affordable housing units
Next story
Sooke RCMP search for driver who fled crash site

Just Posted

Patrol officers from VicPD’s Esquimalt division responded to a call about hateful graffiti in Macaulay Park Wednesday evening. (Black Press Media file photo)
Anti-Semitic, hate-based graffiti found in Esquimalt park

Police seek suspects after fresh hate-based graffiti found Wednesday evening

RCMP are trying to determine why a woman fled the scene of an accident in Sooke. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke RCMP search for driver who fled crash site

Police want to know why woman left

Samantha Lenz, resort manager for Oceanside RV Resort, says she continues to turn people away, who are looking for a permanent spot to winter on the Saanich Peninsula. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Tourism operators hope Canadian Snowbirds flock to B.C.

Provincial tourism industry hopes to compensate ‘monumental financial losses and hardship’

Victoria City Council approved two new affordable housing developments during its Oct. 22 council meeting. (Courtesy of Victoria City Council)
Victoria approves 72 new affordable housing units

Council approved new developments at 736 Princess Ave. and 330 Michigan St.

Victoria police are asking for people's help identifying the suspect of a sexual assault that occurred early Oct. 29. (Black Press Media file photo)
VicPD searching for suspect in sexual assault incident

A woman was sexually assaulted at the 800-block of Cormorant Street just before 4 a.m. Oct. 29

A woman wears a face mask and plastic gloves while browsing books as a sticker on the floor indicates a one-way direction of travel between shelves of books at the Vancouver Public Library’s central branch, after it and four other branches reopened with limited services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Roughly 5,700 people are isolating due to being exposed to a confirmed case

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

The BC Conservation Officer Service is aware of the deer roaming around the city

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa. on Oct. 26. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
POLL: How closely are you following the U.S. presidential election?

It may feel like it’s been going on forever but the U.S.… Continue reading

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a woman’s knee during while responding to a noise complaint

Hirdeypal Batth, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident in August 2020. (VPD handout)
Man, 24, charged with sex assault after allegedly posing as Uber driver in Vancouver

Investigators believe there could be more victims outside of the Vancouver area

Pilot Kevin Maher participated in a flyover of a ceremony at the Cobble Hill cenotaph on Oct. 22 in a 1940 North American (Noorduyn) Harvard aircraft. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Cobble Hill remembers lost military members with ceremony, flyover

Annual event commemorates those who died in non-combat roles

Adam Ireton holds his son Weston, along with Kristen and Beckett as they celebrate Weston's last day of treatment for lukemia. (Kristen Ireton photo)
799 days: ‘Super’ Weston defeats cancer

‘Weston is disease-free now, so we will be going into a period of checkups and things until he’s 18’

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee arrive for annual Cascadia conference in Vancouver, Oct. 10, 2018. They have agreed to coordinate the permanent switch to daylight saving time. (B.C. government)
B.C. still awaiting U.S. approval to eliminate daylight saving time

Clocks going back one hour Nov. 1 in Washington too

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 27

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read