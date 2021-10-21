Food trucks in Sooke face new regulations. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Food trucks in Sooke face new regulations. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke cooks up new regulations for food trucks

Bylaw amendment targets wastewater disposal

Food trucks in Sooke need to clean up their act.

The District of Sooke proposes amendments to the sewer and business licence bylaws that regulate how food trucks dispose of wastewater.

Under the bylaw amendments, vendors are prohibited from connecting to the municipal water system, and wastewater, including cooking grease, must be contained in food trucks and disposed of at a sanitation dump facility.

“We want to try to avoid grease at all costs going into the (sewer system),” said Jeff Carter, operations director. “We found in some instances large amounts of grease going into the system.”

Carter added the bylaw amendments aim to avoid “consequences” when contaminants enter the sewer system.

Vendors will need to keep a disposal log book that must be made available to district officials on request.

Food trucks are also no longer allowed to locate permanently on a site, must be self-contained and demonstrate the ability to relocate off-site within 24 hours.

“This proposed amendment is brought forward as a result of business practices observed in the community whereby structures and non-mobile infrastructure are being added to support mobile food vending operations,” staff said in a report to district council.

Any food truck vendor not complying with the new regulations will lose their business licence or face a fine.

RELATED: Food trucks booming – and staying put in Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fast foodSookeSooke councilWest Shore

Previous story
Woman injured by Nelson snowbank wins new trial against city: Canada’s top court
Next story
Missing man last seen in Fairy Creek logging protest area

Just Posted

Injured VicPD officer prevents suicide attempt after leaving hospital

North Saanich last month joined the City of Victoria in expressing concern about the release of violent or repeat offenders into the community while awaiting disposition of their charges, but comments from local police raise questions whether the community is actually experiencing problems described in the letter. (Black Press Media File)
North Saanich joins City of Victoria in expressing concern about COVID-19 bail conditions

Langford mother Angela Dalman was fatally shot March 6, 2020. Her accused killer is set to stand before a jury next summer. (Angela Suzanne/Facebook)
Langford mother’s accused killer to be tried by jury next summer

J.B. Williams, a traditional pit cook expert, stands in front of the serving table after warm vegetables and meats were prepared underground in traditional fashion. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Indigenous pit cook demonstration at Camosun College showcases traditional ways of cooking