Sooke council appoints new chief administrative officer

Jeremy Denegar, former CAO of the District of Lillooet, starts on Sept. 5

District of Sooke council has appointed Jeremy Denegar as its new chief administrative officer.

Denegar has more than 16 years of municipal government experience, most recently as CAO with the District of Lillooet.

He starts his new role on Sept. 5.

The appointment follows a rigorous process over the past four months, attracting many high-calibre applicants, Mayor Maja Tait said.

A new CAO was necessary when Norm McInnis stepped down from the position after a cancer diagnosis.

Tait expressed enthusiasm to have Denegar join the district’s leadership team.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Denegar join our team as CAO at this pivotal point in Sooke’s history. His experience in municipal government and proven leadership skills with fresh ideas, and a commitment to community and collaboration will serve us well,” Tait said.

Denegar’s past roles include corporate services director with the District of Summerland and information technology manager with Esquimalt. Before transitioning into local government, he co-founded NOVUS Consulting, serving as vice-president and chief financial officer for more than a decade.

Originally from Greater Victoria and the Western Communities, Denegar is happy to return home.

“I am excited – and honoured – to have the opportunity to work with mayor and council in achieving the District of Sooke’s vision in a joint effort with community members, First Nations, and stakeholders,” he said.

RELATED: Sooke CAO steps down after cancer diagnosis

RELATED: Sooke council invests $16,000 in search for new CAO