Sooke council delays vote on Whiffin Spit memorial wall

An artists rendering of the proposed memorial structure at Quimper Park. (District of Sooke)

Sooke district council has again delayed a decision to erect a memorial area at Whiffin Spit Park.

The plan dates back more than six years, with two committees and three councils involved in the decision-making process so far.

The issue came to a head three years ago when many of the 10-year contracts for memorial benches along Whiffin Spit expired, and residents were asked to renew their agreements. Many benches were in need of repair, due to age and weather.

Municipal staff on Monday proposed two 42-inch granite slabs with looking holes and steel finish, which would accommodate at least 25o memorial brass plaques in Quimper Park, above Whiffin Spit. The price tag: $33,500.

READ: Sooke council pans multiple memorial plaque plan

Instead, council again asked staff for another report on a revised memorial design with further input from the Sooke Program of the Arts, the T’Sou-ke Nation, and the contractor.

Coun. Megan McMath was vocal against the newest proposal and suggested a memorial brick pathway and possibly an art feature honouring former Coun. Brenda Parkinson.

“I’d like to scrap the entire thing (proposal),” McMath said. “The walls are just large rocks with holes in them now.”

Mayor Maja Tait said the direction to municipal staff was to come up with an art piece with plaques on it.

“The recommendation is that this is a functional piece of art. That’s what brought us here today,” Tait said.

Along with the Quimper Park plan, municipal staff offered two other options for the memorial area at Whiffin Spit, 100 metres along the trail from the entrance.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SookeSooke council