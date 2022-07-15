Sooke council has one final kick at the OCP can this term

Sooke Deputy Mayor Al Beddows will chair a special meeting on Tuesday, July 19, that will determine the future of the district’s official community plan. (Courtesy District of Sooke)

Sooke council has one more chance to consider amendments to the Official Community Plan.

A meeting on Tuesday, July 19 at 5 p.m. will mark the third and final opportunity for council to finalize the OCP before the municipal election in October.

“It’s a special meeting to have a last look at making amendments. Then we’ll decide where we’re going from there,” said Coun. Al Beddows, who will chair the meeting in his capacity as deputy mayor with Mayor Maja Tait is on vacation.

“My personal frustration is that we’ve already spent more than $200,000 on this and there hasn’t been any substantive changes in the last two reviews by council.”

If the OCP passes, minor tweaks can still be made by the new council without having to repeat the entire process, Beddows noted.

“If it’s put off until next year, my fear is that people who have made submissions already may want to revise those because of the amount of time that’s passed.”



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Official Community PlanSookeSooke council