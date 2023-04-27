Sooke council receives third raise since 2019

Mayor Maja Tait and councillors Jeff Bateman (left), Kevin Pearson, Tony St-Pierre, and Dana Lajeunesse, shown here at a Chamber Coffee, received another raise on Jan. 1. Missing from the photos are Al Beddows and Megan McMath. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke’s mayor and council received another raise at the beginning of this year.

Mayor Maja Tait’s salary increased to $50,752 from $47,432, while councillors’ compensation was raised to $21,466 from $20,062.

This marks the third raise for council members since 2019 when the mayor’s salary was $31,500 and councillors at $15,750.

Sooke is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in B.C.. Staff had recommended remuneration be set at the 75th percentile of comparable-sized municipalities.

Council remuneration and benefits bylaw passed last May ties the raises to Victoria’s consumer price index increases.

The previous council decided on remuneration, stating that an independent task force had previously recommended guidelines. However, previous councils had decided against a raise.

The current system is based on local government best practice guidelines recommended by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities.

“We have a fair system and process in place,” Tait said. “It will be reevaluated in the final year of the current council’s term, and recommendations would not take effect until the following term.”

Council members can participate in any or all benefits plans, except coverage specified in section 10 of the bylaw, which includes coverage up to $100,000 for all members, excluding their dependents, and is covered by the district.

Council can direct staff to provide options for a remuneration review in a general election year, which would be conducted by an independent task force, experienced consultant or staff.



