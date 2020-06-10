An artists rendering of the proposed memorial structure at Whiffin Spit. (District of Sooke)

Sooke council resurrects arts committee

SPA to examine memorial wall proposals

Sooke district council is relaunching the Sooke Program of the Arts committee.

The committee was dissolved in mid-2019 after the death of former councillor Brenda Parkinson, but last month councillors requested the committee reconsider options for the memorial sculpture at Whiffin Spit, forcing the re-establishment of the committee.

SPA is a long-standing committee with a mandate to develop a municipal arts program. The committee has proposed many beautification projects throughout the community since its inception in 2004.

RELATED: Sooke council delays vote on Whiffin Spit memorial wall

Council hopes to create a new SPA committee with representation from the Sooke Arts Council, Sooke Region Historical Society, T’Sou-ke Nation, and up to four community members. Coun. Dana Lajeunesse will represent council.

Coun. Jeff Bateman pondered adding more community groups to the committee.

“It strikes me that creating seats for our established long term societies, involved in the arts, would be a way forward,” Bateman said.

ALSO READ: Councillor Brenda Parkinson has died

Some on council, though, thought more members would make the committee awkward.

“I’m all for simplicity, a big cumbersome group tends to get bogged down,” Coun. Al Beddows said.

Mayor Maja Tait hopes the new SPA committee will look at more than just options for the Whiffin Spit memorial sculpture.

In 2019, the committee had eight projects under way, including the refurbishment of the Spirit Bear statue at Sooke Region Museum, beautification of the tourism kiosk at Evergreen centre and crosswalk art in the town centre.

“I just feel that there’s just a number of things loose ends dangling out in the community that need closure,” she said.

Bateman in reviewing past SPA committee minutes noted that the town centre crosswalks were a priority followed by the memorial wall and tourism kiosk.

“I would hope that this council would require this new committee to seriously look at those three items in particular,” he said.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: B.C. chief
Next story
IIO finds no excessive force used by West Shore RCMP officers during arrest

Just Posted

IIO finds no excessive force used by West Shore RCMP officers during arrest

Police watchdog called to investigate after woman breaks arm while being taken into police custody

Police board requests racial, gender analysis of Victoria police force

Board’s motion one of many working to address racism, discrimination in policing

‘We don’t believe that’s fire work,’ Victoria firefighters’ union condemns Esquimalt Fire’s role at rally

Union declined to join Greater Victoria Crowd Management Unit in 2017

West Shore RCMP seizes sawed-off shotgun, handgun and ammunition from Highlands home

Police say children were at the residence after report firearms weren’t being stored properly

Positive messages combat racist graffiti in Victoria’s Chinatown

Police investigate weekend vandalism

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

Dr. Bonnie Henry endorses Vancouver Canucks bid to host NHL

B.C.’s logging industry pleads for certainty as push away from old-growth continues

Truck Loggers Association wants to run their business without worrying about changing goalposts

History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: B.C. chief

Recent protests spark renewed calls for police reform and healing to move forward

B.C. school held ‘Slave Day’ in 2009, selling students to other students

Leadership students carried books, wrestled for an audience for school fundraiser

COVID-19: ICBC resumes road tests for commercial driver licences

Other road tests depend on availability of protective equipment

Canadian Paediatric Society calls on education ministries to allow graduations

Many in-person graduation ceremonies have shifted to a virtual model or been cancelled or postponed

COVID-19: A look at how layoffs turned permanent in past Canadian recessions

Statistics Canada report finds nearly half of layoffs in past recessions became permanent

Former BC conservation officer feels vindicated after appeals court nullifies dismissal

Bryce Casavant was fired after refusing orders to euthanize two bear cubs in 2015.

Most Read