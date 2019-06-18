Calls to establish an off-leash dog park in Sooke have a long history of being ignored. One Sooke resident hopes that the current Council will finally take some action. (file photo)

Sooke council urged to move faster on off-leash dog park plan

Resident questions why five of seven restricted parks are in Sooke

The issue of an off-leash dog park was resurrected at a recent district council meeting when Sooke resident Robert Whittet asked councillors to do something about it.

Whittet recounted how he was “busted” by Capital Regional District bylaw officers on the Sooke portion of the Galloping Goose Trail where he was issued a warning ticket for having his six-month-old puppy off leash.

“There was no one around. It was me, my puppy, and three CRD guys. That’s it. Yet they felt it was necessary to give me a ticket,” Whittet said.

The experience motivated him to delve into the CRD’s regulations on off-leash dogs, and he discovered in the entire CRD there were only seven parks listed as on-leash.

“Of the seven on-leash parks, five are situated in Sooke. That tells me the CRD doesn’t view the people of Sooke to be responsible enough to control their dogs. It’s insulting,” Whittet said.

RELATED: Sooke barks back

It’s an issue that’s been around since 2011 when Sooke municipal staff were directed to work toward the development of an off-leash park. Several more resolutions, pretty much mirroring the 2011 motion continued for another three years, without a park established.

In 2015, Sooke council was again petitioned to establish a dog park, this time in the Ponds Park corridor, off Church Road.

Council reacted to the petition by directing staff to again research the question and conduct a public consultation process.

No dog park was established.

RELATED: More silliness as dog banned for barking

The issue was raised again a year later when the parks and trails advisory committee recommended another public consultation process and then referred the matter to the community development committee. That committee was never struck, and the issue died.

In 2018 when council heard the CRD was implementing new regulations on off-leash dogs in parks, councillors passed another resolution calling for the regional district to reconsider adding a provision to the regional trails management plan to permit 0ff-leash dogs on the Sea-to-Sea Park trails, the Galloping Goose Trail, and the trails and areas surrounding the Sooke River Potholes.

The CRD received that request and ignored it.

But Whittet is hopeful this time around Sooke council may do something about the situation.

“This issue has been around for a long time, and this time out, we are going to keep on it. I agree that Sooke seems to be singled out for the most restrictive off-leash rules in the CRD and that needs to change,”Mayor Maja Tait said.

“We’re starting to see some developments in town where dog parks are being considered, and that’s a good thing as well.”


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Easter Seal’s Drop Zone gives participants chance to rappel down 13-storey Victoria building
Next story
Tuesday will be mainly cloudy

Just Posted

Victoria police hand out Civic Service Awards

June 24 awards include recognition for help on days-long fire, cannabis robbery, volunteer service

Man accused of Brentwood Bay murder appears in court

Alan Chapman tells judge he wants next court appearance to be “as far away as possible”

Langford has ‘no plans’ to make changes to Western Speedway after noise complaints

Flyer passed out to residents voices concerns over racetrack noise

Victoria couple seeks community’s help after e-bike stolen for second time

Voltbike stolen from parking garage on Quadra Street

Sooke teen seriously injured after fall on field trip

Boy climbed tree when it broke, tumbling down an embankment

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the government’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion?

The federal government announced Tuesday its approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline… Continue reading

B.C. man faces deportation over father’s honour-killing conviction

Father lied to immigration, was later acquitted of charges in Jassi Sidhu’s murder

RCMP allows officers to grow beards

Members can now wear beards and goatees, as long as they’re neatly groomed

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

30 years later: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

Vancouver woman didn’t think her powerful story, written in chalk, would ignite such support

Slain friend motivates rookie football player to make it with hometown B.C. Lions

Jaylen Sandhu, stabbed to death in 2014, a source of inspiration for promising RB Jamel Lyles

Sooke council urged to move faster on off-leash dog park plan

Resident questions why five of seven restricted parks are in Sooke

Most Read