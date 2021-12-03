Sooke crime rate steady in 2021 compared to 2020, according to new stats from RCMP

While fraud crimes are up this year, violent crimes have decreased

RCMP report the number of crimes in Sooke in the first nine months of 2021 is constant compared to a year earlier. (Boaz Joseph - Black Press Media)

Sooke crime levels for 2021 are similar to 2020, according to a new report from the RCMP.

As of October, the majority of crime categories are sitting at a lower number of incidents than reported in 2020.

There were 64 assaults for the year, compared with 115 in 2020.

Instances of fraud and vehicle theft are the only crimes higher than 2020 numbers. Vehicle thefts were up to 16 from 10 in 2020. Fraud is up to 61 incidents versus 45 last year — although that’s still lower than in 2018 and 2019 (63 and 72).

