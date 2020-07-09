Sooke Crisis Centre closes doors

Services previously offered to be dispersed throughout community support groups

The Sooke Crisis Centre has closed its operations.

The site is currently being cleaned out and will no longer offer services. However, the exact reason for closing is unknown.

The Sooke Crisis Centre provided support such as community service, emergency response, emergency supplies, food or meals, wellness support, and social services, states the Sooke Region Volunteer website.

Services previously offered through the Crisis Centre will be dispersed throughout various community support groups.

Sooke News Mirror reached out to the site owner but did not receive comment. For more information, please call 778-352-4335.

To find out more information on supportive resources in Sooke, please visit sookeregionvolunteers.org.

