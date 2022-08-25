Sooke deputy fire chief retires after 26 years of service

Matt Barney prepares bags for the Santa Run in December 2015. Barney retired as deputy fire chief on Aug. 23. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

After a long career serving the District of Sooke in various roles, Deputy Fire Chief Matt Barney has hung up his helmet and put away his boots.

Barney served the district for more than 26 years. He retired on Aug. 23 as both deputy chief and emergency program coordinator.

“On behalf of Sooke Fire Rescue and the District of Sooke, I am immensely grateful for all the contributions that Deputy Chief Barney has made during his time here. I wish him the very best in his next chapter,” Chief Ted Ruiter said.

Ruiter added the position wouldn’t be filled immediately as the district determines how best to optimize resources.

“Serving Sooke and the community’s safety is always the priority of Sooke Fire Rescue. There will be no impact in service delivery during this transition period,” Ruiter said.

In June, the district unveiled a fire master plan to guide the fire department through the next 15 years. All aspects of the fire department were reviewed.

To learn about Sooke Fire Rescue, including how to become a firefighter, go to sooke.ca.

ALSO READ: Sooke Fire Rescue’s race against clock hits staffing snag



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firefightersSookeWest Shore