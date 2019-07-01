Sooke district councillor Brenda Parkinson dies

Coun. Brenda Parkinson with her husband Stewart. Parkinson died on Friday. (Contributed)

Sooke district councillor and longtime champion for the arts Brenda Parkinson has died of cancer.

Tributes for the 63-year-old Parkinson, best known for her involvement in the local arts scene, began pouring in Friday on social media from politicians and friends.

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait said Parkinson served the community with love and passion, while former mayor Wendal Milne said she was a force in the community.

Premier John Horgan offered his condolences, saying Parkinson’s contribution to the community will not be forgotten.

Parkinson was elected a district councillor in 2005, 2014 and 2018.

The first sign something was wrong came in January, when Parkinson noticed a tingling in her right fingers.

A month later her eye looked droopy and she was rushed to hospital. Then over several weeks, she had a series of CT scans, MRIs and neurological tests.

Doctors discovered a brain tumor the size of a small raisin, and hoped they could avoid the spread of the disease.



