Firefighters respond to a house fire on Church Road on Wednesday afternoon. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Emergency crews are still on the scene of a house fire on Church Road, where residents saw smoke and heard a loud bang prior to the crews’ arrival.

The bang was heard around noon.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the blaze in the basement area of the house.

Traffic was limited to an area between Rhodonite and Helgesen Roads

More to come …



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fireSooke