Sooke Fall Fair postponed until 2021

The Sooke Fall Fair has been postponed until next September due to circumstances of the pandemic. This year’s fair theme was set to be The Perfect Pumpkin Patch. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

  • Jun. 2, 2020 4:05 p.m.
Your prize pumpkins will have to wait another year, as the Sooke Fall Fair is postponed until 2021.

The annual event was scheduled for Sept. 12 to 13 at the Sooke Community Hall, but due to circumstances of the pandemic, will now be postponed until September 2021.

This year’s theme, The Perfect Pumpkin Patch, as well as all entry classes will be carried on to next year, so people who have already started their crafts can still submit them.

Ellen Lewers, the fair’s past-president, said they would like to still host some form of competitions or event, but are waiting to see if circumstances improve.

“One thing we are looking in to is doing a scarecrow competition, where merchants can put them up in their place of business, and people can put them up in their yards.

“We want to encourage people to put them up all over town,” said Lewers, noting the possibility of prizes or a trophy for the best scarecrow.

“I think it would be fun, something to smile about. The scarecrows every year at the fair are just hilarious, wild and bizzare.”

The Sooke Fall Fair has been held for 107 years.

For information on the fall fair, please visit its website at www.sookefallfair.ca.

