Sooke firefighter earns top B.C. award

Cam Norris-Jones named B.C. Fire Training Officer of the Year

Sooke Fire Chief Kenn Mount, left, with Cam Norris-Jones. Norris Jones is the recipients of this year’s B.C. Fire Training Officer of the Year award. (Jack Most/Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Fire Rescue captain Cam Norris-Jones has received one of the top honours for firefighters in B.C.

The B.C. Fire Training Officers Association and the Office of the Fire Commissioner named Norris Jones as the recipient of the B.C. Fire Training Officer of the Year award recently.

Norris-Jones, 34, joined Sooke Fire Rescue in August 2007 and joined the department a career firefighter in 2010. He was appointed training officer last June.

“Cam exemplifies true leadership and hard work,” said Fire Chief Kenn Mount. “We are fortunate to have such a dedicated employee on our team.”

Mount said Norris-Jones’ accomplishments include: pioneering the Juan de Fuca fire training weekend program; firefighter union president; a member of the Capital Regional District’s HAZMAT team; received “exceptional praise” from senior members of the Office of the Fire Commissioner for his professionalism leading crews in the Interior wildfires last summer; has a vision on the importance of fire prevention; led the way designing and delivering exploratory fire education program with Journey Middle School students; and is the leader of the fire department’s critical and stress management team.

But perhaps his biggest accomplishment, Mount said, is his work attracting, training, and retaining new recruits.

Norris-Jones has utilized social media as a recruitment tool and as a result, the department has more than 20 applicants a year – only six and eight can take the training per year. He’s also established a strong relations with the Metchosin Fire Department. Both Sooke and Metchosin jointly train new recruits.

“He’s really a critical resource at the department,” Mount said.

Norris-Jones received the award at the B.C. Fire Train Officer convention in May, which was held in Sooke.

