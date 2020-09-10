A fire that ignited near the intersection of Drennan Street and Sooke Road in Sooke left the remains of a charred boat Wednesday night. (Paige Haire photo)

Sooke firefighters battle suspicious boat fire

Fire danger rating raised to extreme across district

A fire near the intersection of Drennan Street and Sooke Road is being investigated after the blaze left the remains of a burnt-out boat Wednesday night.

Sooke Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at 8:43 p.m. Eyewitness shared photos on social media of smoke plumes rising from an area filled with trees and dense brush.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire shortly after 9 p.m. There were no injuries.

Firefighters say the fire is suspicious after several calls came in of a person that was seen near the boat just before the blaze began. Sooke RCMP has joined the investigation.

“I’m surprised that nearby bushes didn’t go up in flames as they could have,” Sooke Fire Rescue Chief Kenn Mount said.

“Thankfully, the brush wasn’t too dry, so it absorbed a lot of heat.”

The fire danger rating was raised to extreme throughout the district on Sept. 9.

Sooke Fire and Rescue says high-risk activities such as the use of spark-producing tools, using fireworks or mechanical brushing is not allowed within 300 metres of forest land or grassland between 1 p.m. and sunset daily.

The fire rating has been at high since late July after fire officials briefly banned campfires.

“We want to remind residents to avoid flicking cigarettes into flower beds or wherever else,” Mount said. “We have to make sure there isn’t any carelessness cause it could turn into a bigger problem quick.”

To report a wildfire, please telephone 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cellphone.

READ MORE: Sooke lifts campfire ban

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

fireSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Saanich house destroyed by fire believed to be empty
Next story
RCMP issue warrant for son of former B.C. MLA wanted on sexual charges

Just Posted

Violent sexual assault in Victoria prompts call for witnesses

Victoria police say victim was assaulted by man in a surgical mask

Victoria council to discuss using Royal Athletic Park for sheltering again

North Park Neighbourhood Association wants to see a distributed approach to sheltering in city parks

Sooke firefighters battle suspicious boat fire

Fire danger rating raised to extreme across district

VIDEO: Saanich house destroyed by fire believed to be empty

Fire crews responded to blaze around 12:30 a.m.

Parking complaints at Island RCMP building dismissed by labour board

Union had asked for changes to parking system at headquarters

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Fire crews on scene at scrapyard near mid-Vancouver Island airport

Fire at Schnitzer Steel facility off Trans-Canada Highway near Nanaimo and Ladysmith

International Peace Arch Association lobbies for 100th anniversary stamp

Canada Post considering commemorating centennial of border icon

B.C. deficit forecast $12.8 billion after first three months of COVID-19

Taxes, resource revenues fell less than expected in pandemic

RCMP issue warrant for son of former B.C. MLA wanted on sexual charges

Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching

Boeing 737 MAX test flights begin in Vancouver to determine if planes are safe to fly

Canada will take part in a joint global approval process in London starting Sept. 14

Drum set stolen from small community church

Theft occurred on either Friday or Saturday night on the long weekend in Chemainus

FINLAYSON: A Labour Day snapshot of the B.C. job market

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

On to Game 7: Raptors hold off Celtics in double-OT NBA thriller

Lowry nets 33 points as Toronto trips Boston 125-122

Most Read