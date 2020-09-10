Sooke firefighters battle suspicious boat fire

A fire that ignited near the intersection of Drennan Street and Sooke Road in Sooke left the remains of a charred boat Wednesday night. (Paige Haire photo)

A fire near the intersection of Drennan Street and Sooke Road is being investigated after the blaze left the remains of a burnt-out boat Wednesday night.

Sooke Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at 8:43 p.m. Eyewitness shared photos on social media of smoke plumes rising from an area filled with trees and dense brush.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire shortly after 9 p.m. There were no injuries.

Firefighters say the fire is suspicious after several calls came in of a person that was seen near the boat just before the blaze began. Sooke RCMP has joined the investigation.

“I’m surprised that nearby bushes didn’t go up in flames as they could have,” Sooke Fire Rescue Chief Kenn Mount said.

“Thankfully, the brush wasn’t too dry, so it absorbed a lot of heat.”

The fire danger rating was raised to extreme throughout the district on Sept. 9.

Sooke Fire and Rescue says high-risk activities such as the use of spark-producing tools, using fireworks or mechanical brushing is not allowed within 300 metres of forest land or grassland between 1 p.m. and sunset daily.

The fire rating has been at high since late July after fire officials briefly banned campfires.

“We want to remind residents to avoid flicking cigarettes into flower beds or wherever else,” Mount said. “We have to make sure there isn’t any carelessness cause it could turn into a bigger problem quick.”

To report a wildfire, please telephone 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cellphone.

